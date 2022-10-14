Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qa­mar Javed Bajwa visited flood affected areas in interior Sindh on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), COAS met troops busy in flood relief efforts providing med­ical and administrative care to affected people in Noshero Feroz. COAS interacted with flood affectees and assured them Army will continue to serve them and mitigate their suffering until rehabil­itation. Later, COAS carried out aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas. On arrival, COAS received by Lt. Gener­al Muhammad Saeed, Com­mander 5 Corps.