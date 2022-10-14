RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood affected areas in interior Sindh on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS met troops busy in flood relief efforts providing medical and administrative care to affected people in Noshero Feroz. COAS interacted with flood affectees and assured them Army will continue to serve them and mitigate their suffering until rehabilitation. Later, COAS carried out aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas. On arrival, COAS received by Lt. General Muhammad Saeed, Commander 5 Corps.