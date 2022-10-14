Share:

SIALKOT - Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas has said that auction at vegetable and fruit market in Sialkot will be monitored regu­larly. He was addressing a meeting to review prices of food items. District Officer Industries Rashida Batool and officers of the market committee gave a detailed briefing. The ADCG said that during the last 24 hours, prices of potato, onion and tomato have decreased due to strict monitoring of pric­es. He said the price magistrates should tighten checking to ensure sale of fruits and vegetables at fixed prices. The ADCG said according to instruc­tions of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, the district price control commit­tee had been reconstituted. A mechanism would be adopted for determination and enforcement of prices of food items, he added.