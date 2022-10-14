FAISALABAD - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce the results of annual intermediate (2nd year) examinations 2022 on October 20.
According to Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, all necessary arrangements had been completed to announce the results of intermediate (2nd year) exams.
He said that the results would be announced in a formal ceremony whereas the candidates could download it from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk after 10am. He said that results gazette would be available in CDs after payment of Rs200 per CD. The result CD would be provided through UBL Kotwali Road branch and UBL board branch. More information in this regard could be obtained from Controller Examinations Dr M Zafar Ali through telephone number 041-2517710, he added.
MA, MSC PART-I/ COMPOSITE EXAMS FROM 20TH
The Second Annual Examination 2021, First Annual Examination 2022 of MA, MSc part-I/composite, being conducted by the University of Sargodha, will start from October 20.
According to Controller Examinations Dr Bashir Ahmad, MA/ MSc Part-II/ composite, Second Annual Examination 2021/ First Annual Examination 2022 would start from November 3, 2022.
He said that private/ late college students could download their roll number slips by entering their ID card number at the official website link of the Sargodha University http://annual.su.edu.pk/examination/rollnoslip/rollnoslips, while the roll number slips of regular candidates had been sent to the principals of their respective colleges through email.
He said that the private candidates have been warned that if they did not download their roll number slip from the university website link before commencement of the examination, the university would not be responsible for their educational loss.