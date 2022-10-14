Share:

FAISALABAD - Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary Education (BISE) Faisala­bad will announce the results of annual intermediate (2nd year) examinations 2022 on October 20.

According to Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, all necessary arrangements had been complet­ed to announce the results of in­termediate (2nd year) exams.

He said that the results would be announced in a formal ceremo­ny whereas the candidates could download it from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk after 10am. He said that results gazette would be available in CDs after payment of Rs200 per CD. The result CD would be provided through UBL Kotwali Road branch and UBL board branch. More information in this regard could be obtained from Controller Examinations Dr M Zafar Ali through telephone number 041-2517710, he added.

MA, MSC PART-I/ COMPOSITE EXAMS FROM 20TH

The Second Annual Examina­tion 2021, First Annual Examina­tion 2022 of MA, MSc part-I/com­posite, being conducted by the University of Sargodha, will start from October 20.

According to Controller Exami­nations Dr Bashir Ahmad, MA/ MSc Part-II/ composite, Second Annual Examination 2021/ First Annual Examination 2022 would start from November 3, 2022.

He said that private/ late col­lege students could download their roll number slips by enter­ing their ID card number at the of­ficial website link of the Sargodha University http://annual.su.edu.pk/examination/rollnoslip/roll­noslips, while the roll number slips of regular candidates had been sent to the principals of their respective colleges through email.

He said that the private candi­dates have been warned that if they did not download their roll number slip from the university website link before commence­ment of the examination, the uni­versity would not be responsible for their educational loss.