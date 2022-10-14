Share:

This is apropos to an article “Avenfield Acquittal: Blind Justice” penned by Saad Rasool. The writer has very rightly cited the Greek goddess of justice Justitia who was blind but could hear the arguments and pleadings presented by the advocates who would try to convince her through legal prowess and professional acumen to elicit the desired judgement.

I agree with the writer’s perception that goddess Justitia not only is blind when she enters Pakistan but also becomes deaf and dumb as well and that’s why it is said that justice is blind but it always takes its own course after sifting facts from fiction shrewdly coined by the professional lawyers and practitioners. This very significant aspect cannot be overlooked as it is imperative to spotlight the factual reasons behind this case. A mind-boggling question vexes the mind why our judicial system is too fragile to dig out the facts and collect incriminating evidence?

There are scores of billionaires living in London and other luxurious capitals of the world; has someone ever asked them to provide money trails as the businessmen earn and accumulate huge fortunes? It is literally impossible to maintain an archive of the official record of every single transaction and business deal. Likewise the incumbent government by the PDM and specifically the PML-N has been caterwauling political victimisation. What if two elected prime ministers are disqualified for merely not writing a letter and not receiving a salary from their son’s firm respectively?

What if all the state institutions start bracing a political toddler to bring him to mainstream politics to pitch against the rivals? The list is too long to include hundreds of precedents of similar kinds of instances. I would like to differ with the writer with great respect that it is not the Greek goddess Justitia at fault; it is our judicial system which has rotten to its core quite, unfortunately.

In addition, the common man has no faith in our judicial system because commoners have no stake in our judicial system. It is absolutely a serious point to ponder why should one believe in such a system which supports the echelons of the elite and avenges the poor.

Perorating the entire debate it is important to note that instead of blaming Justitia one should ameliorate and improve our existing judicial system so that it could serve the actual purpose and dispense justice at the doorsteps of the poor.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.