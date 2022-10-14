Share:

LAHORE - Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Legislative Business (SC­CLB) has given go ahead for the launch of the second phase of Single National Curriculum (SNC) in Punjab from the new academic year.

In the second phase of SNC, the syllabus of seven books of class VI to VIII would be made uniform. The committee meet­ing was chaired by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, while Minister for Law Khurram Shehzad Virk, Minister for Communications and Works Ali Afzal Sahi also participated.

The meeting was apprised that in the first phase, a uniform curriculum had been introduced from the first class to the sixth class in Punjab. Now the sylla­bus of Urdu, English, Mathemat­ics, History, Geography, General Science and Computer Science would be one till the eighth grade, including more subjects of the sixth grade. Chairman Com­mittee Raja Basharat, referring to the requirement under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, said that with the decision, all students would get a chance to study a curriculum without any discrimination. The committee also approved the agreement on automation of Punjab Revenue Authority, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State Bank on ‘Raast Payment Gateway’ and amendments to the Punjab Services Sales Tax Act. The SCCLB sanctioned the urban areas under the jurisdic­tion of Sargodha Development Authority. It has been decided that the areas fall in the jurisdic­tion of Municipal Corporation Sargodha excluding the canton­ment areas would be part of the Development Authority.