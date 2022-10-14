Share:

LAHORE - Ms. Nazia Jabeen Chief WTO, ICI&SDD, GoP visited Women Resource Center and Incubator, PSIC along with PMBMC staff to intract with emerging En­trepreneurs, and to discuss their experiences and business plans. Whole batch showed their satisfac­tion over quality of learning and also apprised that, this experience would help them alot to furnish their businesses. Chief WTO encouraged Women Entrepreneurs to have joint ventures with female stall holders Model Bazaars for mutual growth. She further added that PMBMC would host an interac­tive sessions in Model Bazaars soon between Incu­bators and Women stallholders of Model Bazaars.