Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said China always stood with Pakistan in the hour of need and mentioned the recent relief assistance provided to the country in the wake of flash floods.

The prime minister expressed these views as Zhang Guoliang, President of China National Nuclear Corporation presented him the cheque worth over five million yuan, here at the PM House.

Shehbaz Sharif said China always helped Pakistan at internal and external fronts.

State Minister for Petroleum Mussadik Malik, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddin Mehmood and China’s ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong were present.