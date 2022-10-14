Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday lambasted the incumbent government, saying that the country will have no future, if the robbers succeed this time.

Addressing the lawyers in Sindh s provincial capital, the PTI chief expressed his gratitude the Karachi Bar for inviting him. While stating that this is the most important time in the country s history, the former prime minister [Imran] said that if NRO-2 of the big looters succeeds, the country will have no future.

The former prime minister claimed that he was waging a jihad against the looters and wanted the lawyers’ community to support him in this regard.

Imran Khan took the government with open arms and said that robbers leave the country after looting money and return to the country with NRO.