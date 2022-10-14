Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court of Islamabad on Thursday accepted the bails of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan in cases pertaining to threatening remarks about a female judge and vandalizing the public property during long march. District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the bail cases filed by former prime minister Imran Khan who appeared before the court. At the outset of hearing, the prosecutor adopted the stance that Kohsar Police Station had registered FIR against Imran Khan under Section-505 for provoking speech. The crime was non bailable, he said. The court, however, granted perpetual bail to Imran Khan after listening the arguments. Later, Dr. Baber Awan gave arguments in case pertaining to threatening remarks about female judge Zeba Chaudhry. He said that the high court had removed the clauses of ATA from the FIR. Imran Khan had given statement to take legal action against IGP and the said judge, he clarified. Prosecutor Wajid Munir said that Imran Khan had given threats to government officials. The court noted that there were bailable sections included in the said FIR. The court also approved the bail of Imran Khan in this case.