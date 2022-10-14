Share:

The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court on Friday suspended the arrest warrant of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the petition against Rana Sanaullah’s arrest warrant. The court issued a notice to the investigation team, stopping the anti-corruption department from taking any action on the arrest warrant and also called for the records of the case.

While stopping the anti-corruption department from arresting Rana Sanaullah and conducting raid in this regard, the court also summoned the anti-corruption department along with the records on October 17 (Monday).

It merits mention here that Punjab Home Adviser Omer Sarfraz Cheema on Thursday directed the IG Punjab to ensure arrest of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah.