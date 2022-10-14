Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Thursday arrested two accused allegedly involved in murder and recovered a vehicle used for the crime by accused.

The CTD was assigned the investigation of a murder case of citizen namely Hameedullah by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) this month, according to spokesman for CTD.

Victim Hameedullah was abducted from Machar Colony area and was shot killed near Northern Bypass. The murderers later threw body of deceased under Northern Bypass bridge. The CTD successfully arrested two accused identified as Muhammad Naseem and Noor Agha. The spokesman told that brother of victim’s wife Wali Khan along with other accused Dawood, Qayyum and Mama Foji abducted Hameedullah in a double cabin vehicle. Accused Wali Muhammad paid hefty amount to his accomplices for the job. CTD teams have departed for Hyderabad and Quetta to apprehend other involved accused.