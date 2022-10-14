Share:

ISLAMABAD -Islamabad police on Thursday conducted an awareness lecture on road safety for riders of local food delivery companies at Traffic Headquarters.

Under the directions of DIG Operations (DIG) Operations Suhail Zafar Chattha, SSP Traffic Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanvir gave a road safety lecture to riders of local food delivery companies.

He gave them awareness about wearing helmets, over speeding, one-wheeling, disadvantages of violation of one-way and benefits of obeying other traffic laws while riding motorcycle.

He said that irreparable loss of life and financial loss could be avoided in case of accidents by following the traffic rules.

He said that Islamabad police are organising special classes for general citizens and also bike riders to give them awareness about road safety laws.

He said that securing lives and property of citizens and road users is the top most priority of traffic police.

“The food delivery companies’ owners should ensure at the time of recruitment that all the bike riders have valid and genuine driving licenses besides complete awareness about road safety measures,” said Syed Mustafa Tanvir, the Chief Traffic Officer of capital.

The leather was also attended by the owners and managers of food delivery companies.