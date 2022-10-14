Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Mir Shaihak Baloch on Thursday lauded efforts of Islamic Relief for immediately taking measures to provide shelters, food items and cash grants to the flood victims of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while address­ing a ceremony of Islamic Relief for officially starting the rehabilitation and resettlement project of flood victims in Quetta.

Addressing the event, Shaihak Baloch said the disaster caused by floods and rains in Balochistan was very high which could not be dealt by the government alone.

Director Planning Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Amanul­lah Rind said considering the situation in Balochistan, Islamic Relief provided relief materials to the most affected areas which proved to be effective in reducing the suf­fering of the victims. Deputy Director Res­cue and Planning Asghar Jamali said PDMA and Islamic Relief which was an interna­tional NGO started working on the affected areas of Balochistan immediately after the flood situation caused by monsoon rains