Share:

HYDERABAD - In compliance of orders of the court, the district administration has removed illegal encroachments from Wadhu Wah road in Qasimabad on Thursday. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC and Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad supervised anti encroachment drive and illegal encroachments were removed with the help of police and anti encroachment force. AC Gada Hussain Soomro warned that all illegal encroachments would be removed at all costs and action would also be taken against the responsible persons irrespective of their status.