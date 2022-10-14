Share:

ASTANA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday defended Ankara’s booming trade ties with Moscow, during his fourth meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in three months.

The United States and the European Union are putting renewed pressure on Turkiye to comply with sanctions they imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

But Erdogan has refused, offering NATO member Turkiye as a neutral venue for possible truce talks, and approving a range of agreements that have seen the value of exports to Russia more than double in recent months.