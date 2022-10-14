Share:

KASUR - The dis­trict administration sealed a factory and brick kiln for causing pollution here on Thursday. According to the official sources, Kasur As­sistant Commissioner Saj­jad Mehmood Babar along with the environmental protection department team inspected various areas of the district. They sealed cardboard factory near Naqeebabad area and arrested the owner. The team also sealed brick kiln for being run without zigzag technology and imposed Rs100,000 fine on them.