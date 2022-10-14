Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad district police on Thursday launched an application ‘Eagle Eye’ which contains complete record of the criminals.

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik opened the App during a meeting held here on Thursday. Senior police officers were present on the occasion.

The CPO said that the record of all criminals had been uploaded on the application. Now the police officers and officials could check the record of any criminal by opening an application on their cell phones instead of visiting the CRO branch. The App having security features was installed in com­puters at the front desk of all police stations.

CPO said that now the checking system of citi­zens would be made more comprehensive through this App. Regional Police Officer Dr Moeen Masood appreciated the effort of the department.

Multan traffic police have registered separate cases against traffic rules violators during the on­going crackdown launched across the district in September under preventive measures to control smog and road accidents.

In line with special directives of the District Po­lice Officer (DPO), Ahmed Nawaz Shah, the traf­fic police under the supervision of District Traffic Police Officer Waseem Abbas Jhakar launched a crackdown against LPG cylinder users, smoky ve­hicles, over speeding, amplifier act violators and other law violations. The traffic police registered cases against 160 drivers for over speeding and 50 transporters for using LPG cylinders in commer­cial vehicles.

District Traffic Officer Waseem Abbas Jhakar said that crackdown would continue against the violators on daily basis, adding that strict action was being taken against smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.