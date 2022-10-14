Share:

LAHORE - The special court on Thursday released the de­tailed judgement on the acquittal of Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, in a case, regis­tered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). In a 31-page judgement, Special Court (Central-1) Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan held that no ground was available to proceed with the trial and charge sheet petitioners - the prime minister and Ham­za Shehbaz - in the case. The court further held that there was no probability of conviction of the petitioners, even if the evidence, collected by the prosecution during the investigations, was recorded. The court observed that it would be a misuse of process of law if the case was further kept pending against the petitioners.