ISLAMABAD - Unknown assailants shot dead four people over an old enmity in Chamkani area of Peshawar on Thurs­day. According to a private news report, 4 people from Armarh were on their way to home in a car when assailants ambushed them near Chamkani area and started indiscriminate firing on car. As a re­sult, all four lost their lives on the spot, Police sources said. The police officials reached the site of the inci­dent and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospital.