ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Chairman Zohaib Khan has apprised that Pakistani IT companies, under the umbrella of Pakistan Software House Association (P@SHA), have displayed their diverse capabilities to who is who of international IT industry at Gulf Technology Exhibition (GITEX) 2022.

These services included, but not limited to, IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) services, internationally-acclaimed accomplishments and potential, human resource strengths and skill-sets, untapped export potential, business process outsourcing (BPO) capabilities, internationally-accredited tech infrastructure, services in artificial intelligence (AI), block-chain technologies, fintech ecosystem, web 3.0 and metaverse and software and app development competencies. Mr Zohaib Khan also had the distinct honour to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion in GITEX 2022 in Dubai along with Syed Amin Ul Haque, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, who is leading a high-profile official delegation of Pakistan to GITEX 2022, comprising of various institutions under Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT).

P@SHA chairman highlighted the fact that experientially GITEX 2022 has proven to be the most successful exposition for Pakistani IT companies’ vis-à-vis hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of business generation. Mr Zohaib Khan has expressed his profound optimism that tangible gains have been accomplished during the exhibition – be that export orders, investment propositions, skill development collaborations, single-country follow-up meetings, B2B alliance or ground-breaking discussions on joint ventures. It is pertinent to note that GITEX is the biggest show and event in the entire middle-east and GCC region for IT, IT-enabled services (ITeS) and other allied technologies. This year 29 member companies of P@SHA are participating in GITEX in collaboration with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

IT Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque has set forth an ambitious target of $5 billion exports in FY23 and $15 billion in five years; and, P@SHA is all geared-up to turn this dream into a reality. Conspicuously, Pakistan has already posted an export growth of 150 percent in IT exports during FY19 – FY22 and no other industry in Pakistan could achieve that much of growth in export numbers. Mr Zohaib Khan maintained that internationally venture capital markets have been shrinking for the past couple of years; but, on the other hand, Pakistani IT companies have received considerably enhanced funding. Therefore, it would be counterintuitive and counterproductive to not capitalise on the enormous potential of the IT industry of Pakistan – which may result in half-a-million new jobs for the youth in a short-span of 3 years.