ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan for initiation of contempt proceeding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for flouting and disregarding its orders. Ministry of Interior secretary filed an application before apex court against the PTI chief for initiating contempt under Article 204 of the Constitution. He submitted that ample evidence is now on record, evincing culpability of PTI chairman in flouting and disregarding orders of the apex court; and he is liable to be proceeded against for abusing the process and wilful defiance of this court. The petition submitted that Imran Khan issued threats regarding his intentions to dislodge the incumbent government by storming the federal capital with the support of PTI workers. Imran Khan had issued a call for a long march and dharna at D-Chowk, for May25, 2022. Then, he added that a five-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on 1st June had called reports from ICT IGP, Ministry of Interior secretary, DGs of IB and ISI on the factual aspects of the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf long march on May 25. However, the petitioner mentioned that Justice Yahya Afridi, in his separate note, stated, “Instead of calling for reports from the named officials of the state agencies/departments, as directed by my learned brother (CJP), I am of the opinion that there is sufficient material before this Court to proceed against Imran Khan for the alleged flouting of the court’s order dated 25.05.2022.” “It also warrants the issuance of notice by the SC to Imran Khan to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him,” the Judge added. The petitioner submitted that the law enforcement agencies unequivocally established that despite orders passed by the Court upon assurance given on behalf of the PTI leadership, Imran Khan brazenly flouted and disregarded the SC order and persisted in exhorting the PTI supporters and workers to reach D-Chowk and that he would also reach D-Chowk. The message to reach D-Chowk was telecast by the mainstream media channels at about 7:30 p.m. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, submitted a report on June 10, 2022. The intelligence agencies including ISI and IB have also filed their reports in the Supreme Court detailing the events leading to PTI workers’ arrival at D-Chowk during the party’s ‘Azadi March’ which ended on May 26. The petition said that the reports said in their social media posts on May 25, Fawad Chaudhry, Saifullah Niazi and Zartaj Gul kept on urging workers to reach D-Chowk for welcoming Imran Khan. Their videos were also attached with the reports. Therefore, the petition requested the apex court that the PTI be restrained from creating a tenuous law and order situation in the name of the purported ‘jihad against the state’ by carrying out a long march to D-Chowk.