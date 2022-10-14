Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday approved the appointment of former provincial interior minister Hashim Dogar as Punjab Irrigation Minister.

According to the details, Hashim Dogar has been informed about the new responsibilities related to his new portfolio and the notification of his new portfolio has also been issued.

It merits mention here that Omar Sarfraz Cheema was appointed as Punjab’s home advisor following the resignation of Hashim Dogar from his previous portfolio, while the former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the appointment of Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Punjab home advisor.