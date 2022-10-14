Share:

QUETTA - Provincial Health Education Cell and UNICEF organised a workshop here on Thursday to create awareness among peo­ple against various diseases in Balochsitan.

Addressing the participants of workshop, Director General Health Dr Noor M Qazi said that efforts were being made to create awareness among people to prevent spread of various diseases in the areas.

He also instructed the heads of all vertical programs to car­ry out messages and healthy activities for public awareness with the support of the Health Education Cell of the Health Department. He said that the activation of Health Education Cell would see a clear change in the health indicators of all vertical programs saying that Health Education Cells in Balo­chistan are far behind in public awareness campaigns against various diseases.

Public awareness cam­paigns through health edu­cation cell are indispensable in present times to prevent typhoid, malaria, hepatitis, AIDS, TB and other life threat­ening diseases, he said.

“The main goal of health edu­cation is to teach people how to make healthy choices. It can be at the individual level or at the social level. It offers skills, training and knowledge to re­duce morbidity and prevent­able diseases,” he said.

Earlier, Director Public Health Dr Mir Khalid Qambra­ni opened the discussion with the participants, highlighting the importance of Health Edu­cation Cell as an effective tool for conveying health messages to different age groups in all emergencies, outbreaks say­ing that there was currently no uniform unit in health.

In the workshop, Usman Ghani, a UNICEF consultant assisted in developing the Health Education Cell Balo­chistan Strategy. The heads of Vertical Programs gave their valuable input to strengthen the Health Education Cell and highlighted their issues and challenges with respect to their respective programmes.

The workshop was attended by Director Public Health Dr Mir Khalid Qambrani, Provin­cial Coordinator Malaria Pro­gram Dr Mir Yusuf, Additional Director General Health Ser­vices Dr Shaukat Ali Baloch, District Health Officer Quetta Dr Noor Bakhsh Bizenjo, Di­visional Director Quetta Divi­sion Dr Lubna Khalil, Provin­cial Coordinator AIDS Control Program, Dr Afzal Zirkoon, Provincial Coordinator Hepa­titis Program Dr Shoaib Kurd, Provincial Coordinator MCH Dr Abdi Khan and others