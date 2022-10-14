ISLAMABAD - Millions of people across Pakistan were left for several hours without electricity on Thursday when a huge power blackout hit major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad. Officials said an ‘accidental fault’ caused the power breakdown.
The federal energy ministry claimed late Thursday that electricity supply was fully restored across the country after a major 12-hour power breakdown. Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said electricity in Multan and Faisalabad was fully restored.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the work was also underway to restore the electricity supply in other affected areas.
Khurram Dastgir further said electricity transmission in Sukkur and Quetta was partially restored. He made it clear that electricity in the rest of the areas would be restored by Thursday evening.
The minister for energy said that inquiry team will determine the cause of the breakdown within four days.
He said with extensive efforts of our teams, the Northern side of the country remained uninterrupted by the shutdown. The minister said several cities were hit by power breakdown amounting to 8,000 megawatts.
The ministry said the disturbance in two 500kv lines in the south of Karachi was resolved. “Electricity supply is being increased from alternative power plants, which will return to normal by Friday morning,” the ministry tweeted.
However, media reports said power was still not restored to in several parts of the country till late Thursday night. Earlier, the Ministry of Energy had attributed the breakdown to an “accidental fault” in the transmission system.
“Several power plants in the south are tripping in phases due to an accidental fault in the country’s southern transmission system. As a result, there have been disruptions in the supply of electricity to the country’s south,” the ministry said in a tweet following reports of power outages.
Keeping its tradition of breakdowns alive, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) system was hit by another blackout disrupting electricity supply to major area of Pakistan for almost the entire day.
However at 9:00pm, after almost 12 hours, the Ministry of Energy announced that the transmission system was restored in the entire country. The Ministry of Energy further claimed that by today (Friday) the schedule Power supply will be restored as electricity generation from alternate plants is being increased.
Earlier in the day the Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan announced in a press conference that the government was fully cognizant to the power blackout in Southern parts of the country and claimed that it would be fully restored by the Thursday evening.
Giving the detail the minister said country’s southern parts witnessed power breakdown due to technical fault at two 500 kV transmission lines simultaneously which resulted tripping of several power plants.“We are trying to completely restore the system between ‘Maghrib and Isha’,” Khurram Dastgir added.
The fault occurred at 9:16 am in two 500 kV southern transmission lines NK-1 and Jamshroo which caused power suspension in southern part of the country including Karachi, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur etc, he maintained. Some areas of Multan and Faisalabad also witnessed partial outage, he added. The Power Minister further said that tripping caused shortfall of 8,000 MW in the system.
The minister said first priority was to isolate Karachi from the rest of the country, and that was successfully done by 9:45am.The supply of 1000 MW to Karachi from the national grid was disconnected but K Electric own system was independently operational and was supplying electricity, Khurram informed. The minister however said that over 4700 MW has been restored to the system in a short time of the breakdown. Power supply has already been fully restored to Sibbi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad while partially restored to Sukkur, he added.
The minister informed that three teams are currently working in connection with the breakdown, which includes reconnection team dealing with the cut-off conductors, repair team and an inquiry team (Inquiry Committee). The five members’ inquiry committee would submit a report to the Power Division in four days identifying the cause of the incident. The Minister said that appropriate action would be taken in light of inquiry report. The government will conduct third party verification of the inquiry report, he added.
To a query the minister said fault occurred simultaneously at NK-1 and Jamshroo transmission lines, however, north part of the country remained safe from power breakdown