Share:

ISLAMABAD - Millions of people across Pakistan were left for several hours without electricity on Thursday when a huge power blackout hit ma­jor cities including Ka­rachi, Lahore, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad. Officials said an ‘acci­dental fault’ caused the power breakdown.

The federal energy ministry claimed late Thursday that elec­tricity supply was ful­ly restored across the country after a major 12-hour power break­down. Minister for Pow­er Khurram Dastgir said electricity in Multan and Faisalabad was ful­ly restored.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the work was also underway to restore the electricity supply in other affected areas.

Khurram Dastgir fur­ther said electricity transmission in Sukkur and Quetta was partial­ly restored. He made it clear that electricity in the rest of the areas would be restored by Thursday evening.

The minister for en­ergy said that inquiry team will determine the cause of the breakdown within four days.

He said with ex­tensive efforts of our teams, the Northern side of the country re­mained uninterrupted by the shutdown. The minister said several cities were hit by pow­er breakdown amount­ing to 8,000 megawatts.

The ministry said the disturbance in two 500kv lines in the south of Karachi was re­solved. “Electricity sup­ply is being increased from alternative pow­er plants, which will return to normal by Friday morning,” the ministry tweeted.

However, media re­ports said power was still not re­stored to in several parts of the country till late Thursday night. Earlier, the Ministry of Energy had attributed the breakdown to an “accidental fault” in the transmission system.

“Several power plants in the south are tripping in phases due to an accidental fault in the country’s southern transmis­sion system. As a result, there have been disruptions in the supply of electricity to the coun­try’s south,” the ministry said in a tweet following reports of power outages.

Keeping its tradition of break­downs alive, the National Trans­mission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) system was hit by anoth­er blackout disrupting electricity supply to major area of Pakistan for almost the entire day.

However at 9:00pm, after al­most 12 hours, the Ministry of Energy announced that the transmission system was re­stored in the entire country. The Ministry of Energy further claimed that by today (Friday) the schedule Power supply will be restored as electricity gen­eration from alternate plants is being increased.

Earlier in the day the Minis­ter for Power Division Khur­ram Dastgir Khan announced in a press conference that the gov­ernment was fully cognizant to the power blackout in South­ern parts of the country and claimed that it would be fully re­stored by the Thursday evening.

Giving the detail the minister said country’s southern parts witnessed power breakdown due to technical fault at two 500 kV transmission lines simulta­neously which resulted tripping of several power plants.“We are trying to completely restore the system between ‘Maghrib and Isha’,” Khurram Dastgir added.

The fault occurred at 9:16 am in two 500 kV southern trans­mission lines NK-1 and Jamsh­roo which caused power sus­pension in southern part of the country including Karachi, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur etc, he maintained. Some areas of Multan and Faisalabad also wit­nessed partial outage, he added. The Power Minister further said that tripping caused shortfall of 8,000 MW in the system.

The minister said first priority was to isolate Karachi from the rest of the country, and that was successfully done by 9:45am.The supply of 1000 MW to Ka­rachi from the national grid was disconnected but K Electric own system was independently operational and was supplying electricity, Khurram informed. The minister however said that over 4700 MW has been re­stored to the system in a short time of the breakdown. Pow­er supply has already been ful­ly restored to Sibbi, Quetta, Mul­tan, Faisalabad while partially restored to Sukkur, he added.

The minister informed that three teams are currently work­ing in connection with the breakdown, which includes re­connection team dealing with the cut-off conductors, repair team and an inquiry team (In­quiry Committee). The five members’ inquiry committee would submit a report to the Power Division in four days identifying the cause of the inci­dent. The Minister said that ap­propriate action would be tak­en in light of inquiry report. The government will conduct third party verification of the inquiry report, he added.

To a query the minister said fault occurred simultaneously at NK-1 and Jamshroo transmis­sion lines, however, north part of the country remained safe from power breakdown