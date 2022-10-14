Share:

Ensuing the ongoing issue of illegal housing societies and encroachments in the area of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), it is again reiterated by the authority that all such transgressions will be demolished in the river bed where no construction is allowed as per the RUDA Act and government orders.

Already Park View, a housing society in the river bed has plundered 8000 kanals of illegal land which is sold to public with the most blatant intent of tacit deceit.

The caveat emptor to this effect was already issued by the concerned departments. Forgoing above, notices have also been issued to PEMRA and related agencies for banning the advertisement of Park View and it's alike.

It is pertinent to add that for the interest of general public, be aware notices were published in print media from time to time by concerned government authorities in their respective areas of responsibility.

RUDA in the best interest of public once again accentuate that this not only tantamount to illegal development but such unauthorised construction will be demolished after due diligence and adopting the legal course for which incumbent reserves the right to act.