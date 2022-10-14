Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today (Friday) where he will address a public rally in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

According to sources, the PTI chief will pay a day-long visit to Karachi today to address a public rally in Shah Faisal Town where by-elections are scheduled for October 16.

Imran Khan will also address Karachi Bar Association and local government election candidate convention, said PTI leader Arsalan Taj.

The by-polls for seven vacant seats of the National Assembly will be held on October 16.

The by-polls were scheduled to take place in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Karachi.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to avoid commenting on Local Government (LG) elections during Karachi jalsa, scheduled to take place tomorrow (Friday).

According to details, the electoral watchdog has penned down to former premier, asking him to implement the ECP’s code of conduct in respect of Sindh local government (LG) elections during the Karachi Jalsa.