ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Imran Khan can be seen following some dangerous path in his political career by threatening the ruling coalition every day that he will soon give a final and decisive call of protest march towards Islamabad to push the government for early elections.
Almost everybody among the rul ing parties as well as the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is uncertain about the fate of this much-discussed protest march. But all sides are alerted on the warning shots being fired by Chairman PTI Imran Khan while addressing the public rallies one after the other.
Former premier Khan, who is riding the tide of popularity since his ouster from power in April this year, is playing for high stakes as he risks losing a lot if his protest march met the fate of an earlier one —the May 25 protest long march of PTI. For the federal government, the situation is not easy as this time; PTI also holds power in the largely populated Punjab. Unlike the past, its workers would not face any resistance to hold the long march on the capital.
Many are sceptical about Khan’s plans to hold the long march only to seek early election on the grounds that he might be building pressure on the government to achieve some other objectives.
In the given circumstances, there are clear hints that Khan wants some engagement with the coalition parties and the military establishment by giving the threat of confrontation to both.
It has been observed that PTI leadership in the last couple of weeks has been going soft and hard on the government simultaneously. They had hinted to return to the National Assembly if the government announces some date of early election. The party leadership has also shown its willingness to hold talks both with the ruling coalition and the powers-that-be.
Uptil now, the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected all the demands of PTI. There is no sign that the ruling coalition will face any instability and leave power without completing its tenure. It is now crystal clear that the appointment of next chief of army staff that is due in November will not face any delay contrary to the demand of Khan. Political analyst Hassan Askari Rizvi is of the view that Khan has been building psychological pressure on the government by saying that he would give a call of his protest march. “Imran Khan will use the option of long march as a last resort,” he said, adding that no one knows if the march is doomed to succeed or fail.
By giving calls of long march, Khan is trying to maintain the momentum of its political movement at a time when he is a populist leader. This has also become indispensable for the ex-premier to continuously exert pressure on the government to avert the threat of any worst action by the government against him.