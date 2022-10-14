Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minis­ter Imran Khan can be seen following some dangerous path in his politi­cal career by threat­ening the ruling coali­tion every day that he will soon give a final and decisive call of protest march towards Islamabad to push the government for early elections.

Almost everybody among the rul­ ing parties as well as the oppo­sition Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) is uncertain about the fate of this much-dis­cussed protest march. But all sides are alerted on the warn­ing shots being fired by Chair­man PTI Imran Khan while ad­dressing the public rallies one after the other.

Former premier Khan, who is riding the tide of populari­ty since his ouster from power in April this year, is playing for high stakes as he risks losing a lot if his protest march met the fate of an earlier one —the May 25 protest long march of PTI. For the federal govern­ment, the situation is not easy as this time; PTI also holds power in the largely populat­ed Punjab. Unlike the past, its workers would not face any resistance to hold the long march on the capital.

Many are sceptical about Khan’s plans to hold the long march only to seek early elec­tion on the grounds that he might be building pressure on the government to achieve some other objectives.

In the given circumstances, there are clear hints that Khan wants some engagement with the coalition parties and the military establishment by giv­ing the threat of confrontation to both.

It has been observed that PTI leadership in the last cou­ple of weeks has been going soft and hard on the govern­ment simultaneously. They had hinted to return to the Na­tional Assembly if the govern­ment announces some date of early election. The party leadership has also shown its willingness to hold talks both with the ruling coalition and the powers-that-be.

Uptil now, the ruling coali­tion led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected all the demands of PTI. There is no sign that the ruling coalition will face any instability and leave power without completing its ten­ure. It is now crystal clear that the appointment of next chief of army staff that is due in November will not face any delay contrary to the de­mand of Khan. Political ana­lyst Hassan Askari Rizvi is of the view that Khan has been building psychological pres­sure on the government by saying that he would give a call of his protest march. “Im­ran Khan will use the option of long march as a last re­sort,” he said, adding that no one knows if the march is doomed to succeed or fail.

By giving calls of long march, Khan is trying to maintain the momentum of its political movement at a time when he is a populist leader. This has also become indispensable for the ex-premier to continuous­ly exert pressure on the gov­ernment to avert the threat of any worst action by the gov­ernment against him.