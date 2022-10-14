Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts while hot in southern parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar twenty, Quetta six, Gilgit nine, Murree twelve and Muzaffarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla ten degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh three and Shopian nine degree centigrade.