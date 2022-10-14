Share:

LAHORE-Former Davis Cupper and renowned tennis coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has said that all-out financial support of government and corporate sector is very essential to produce Grand Slam players for the country.

Talking to The Nation after returning from Islamabad, where he was honored by Federal Minister of IPC Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari for his great services for Pakistan tennis and defending his title in India, Rashid Malik said: “I am grateful to IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari for the way he has honored me and if every medal winning athlete is honored in such a way, it will surely boost their morale and they will utilize more energy to win more international medals for Pakistan.

“After successfully defending my titles in India, where I have defeated the Indians at their own backyard, I am now looking forward to play more ITF Seniors in India and Thailand with the eyes on ITF ranking points as well as ITF Seniors World title. I am working very hard to achieve my target and I am very hopeful of clinching the world title for my beloved country,” he added.

The PLTA Secretary said: “I had a very fruitful meeting with IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari regarding the development and promotion of tennis especially junior tennis in Pakistan. I have informed the Minister that the more the sports nurseries the country will have, the better sports talent it will get, who can win glories for it globally.”

When asked whether there is a need of foreign coach, Malik said: “We already have qualified coaches in the country, and if they are given proper packages and due respect, they are capable enough to produce better results. The key responsibility of the associations is to find, groom and train the talented kids and these qualified coaches have the ability to transform them into champions.

“The next and very important point is their participation in ‘round the year ITF events’ as by doing so, they will not only earn much-needed ITF ranking points, but also compete against the best in the business. It will make them physically and mentally strong and help them beat any given opponent in the ITF events and win int’l laurels for Pakistan,” Malik asserted.