ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday granted bail on medical grounds to an accused allegedly involved in dismembering and burning a police official in Sindh. A three-member bench headed by Justice Tariq Masood heard the bail case. During the hearing, the lawyer of the accused Zahid Hussain argued that the policeman was blackmailing the son of his client. He said the murder was committed by one person but, later the whole family of the murderer was named in the case. He said that his client Zahid Hussain was only the father of the alleged murderer. They also requested to form a JIT despite the murder of the police official, he said. Justice Tariq Masood remarked that there were many landlords in Sindh and it often happens that they present a servant as an accused after the murder. The court observed that in this case a person was cut alive and then set on fire. The accused’s lawyer took the stance that if his client was a landlord then he wouldn’t get blackmailed. He said that the police had taken the case personal as the deceased was a nephew of Manzoor Wassan. He said the accused was a heart patient and needed an urgent bypass. The Supreme Court disposed off the case by granting bail to the accused on medical grounds. According to the case, six different accused have cut an official of Sindh police Junaid Bilawal into pieces and burnt him. A police station of district Khairpur had registered the FIR