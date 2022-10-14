Share:

ISLAMABAD-A meeting of Steering Committee for Coordination Regarding International Assistance for Flood Relief Activities held in Islamabad Thursday to review the international financial assistance.

Humair Karim, Acting Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, chaired the 3rd meeting of the committee in Ministry of Economic Affairs. The agenda of the meeting was “Review of International Financial Assistance for Flood Relief.”

The meeting was attended by the United Nations Resident Coordinator, UNOCHA, representatives from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, European Union and Ministries of Planning, Foreign Affairs, Health, National Food Security and Finance. NDMA and senior officials of Ministry of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting.

While highlighting the agenda of the meeting, Mr Karim warmly welcomed the representatives of international organisations and government. He briefed the participants that the committee was constituted by the prime minister of Pakistan with the purpose to encourage better coordination between Government of Pakistan and International Development Partners for effective and efficient provision of international assistance to the flood victims.

During the meeting, the chair explained the brief presentation on the flood relief assistance coming from donor partners including World Bank, ADB, USA through USAID, UK through FCDO, JICA, Turkey, China, EU, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, OPEC, UAE, Italy through AICS, New Zealand, Australia Canada, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Norway, Jordan, Austria, Nepal, France, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Russia, Indonesia, Greece and UN Agencies—UNFPA, WHO, FAO, UNICEF, UNHCR, and WFP.

The chair stated that the Government of Pakistan is thankful to the international community for providing humanitarian assistance for the catastrophe faced by the country due to unprecedented rains and climate induced flashfloods.

He further highlighted that currently Pakistan is still in the phase of providing immediate relief to the flood affected areas. The health ministry apprised the donors about the spread of malaria and dengue and the urgent requirement of anti-malarial drugs.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) presented a brief overview of the floods situation in the country and highlighted the relief work. The International Development Partners acknowledged the importance of the dashboard which would provide updated information on flood relief.

The chair thanked the development partners and government agencies for their continued coordination on flood relief.