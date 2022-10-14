Share:

Once again, the National Assembly on Wednesday failed to hold a debate on the flood situation in the country as the government failed to maintain quorum. The presence of 86 members—one-fourth of the total 342-member house—is usually required to conduct the business of the house. This should not have been the case, especially given the prevailing situation and considering how the government has over 100 cabinet members and parliamentary secretaries.

The lack of quorum during the session was pointed out after PPP MNA from Badin Ghulam Ali Talpur refused to deliver his speech in the absence of ministers, which forced the Deputy Speaker to adjourn proceedings. This happened despite the fact that Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf issued directives on Monday when the house faced a similar situation and members had refused to take part in the debate in the absence of ministers. Deferring the debate, the speaker urged senior members of the cabinet to take up the issue of absenteeism with PM Shehbaz Sharif and even directed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi to ensure ministers’ presence during proceedings on Wednesday.

It is unfortunate to see how the directives of the speaker were ignored, but the lack of attendance in assembly sessions has been a persistent issue regardless of which government is in power. It is even more disappointing considering the importance of the debate that was supposed to take place given the gravity of the situation following the devastating floods. Mr Talpur and Khursheed Shah were right to protest the non-serious attitude of the cabinet members, especially considering how the international community is concerned about the damages caused by the floods while ministers in the country are unable to attend a session despite repeated calls to do so. In fact, even ministers belonging to Sindh, which is the most affected province, were not present in the house to listen to the grievances of members.

This is a sad state of affairs and it is imperative that this issue is addressed by the lawmakers themselves. Perhaps, a law must be introduced mandating a minimum number of sessions that have to be attended throughout the year if this trend persists. While cabinet meetings and ministry portfolios may be important, the purpose of the parliament should be respected, which is to provide a forum to the representatives of the people for holding the government accountable for its actions.