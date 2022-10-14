Share:

People in Narowal district have appealed to the chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to take notice of frequent transfers of deputy commissioners (DCs) in the district as the tenure of Captain (r) Shoaib Ali as the deputy commissioner (DC) could last only 15 days and Muhammad Shah Rukh was notified as the new deputy commissioner of the district on Friday.

Interestingly, this is for the sixth time in the last five months that Narowal has got a new DC.

It is pertinent to mention here that not a single deputy commissioner could stay in the district for more than 20 days during the aforementioned period, which points out either lack of trust of the Punjab government in its bureaucracy or political pressure.