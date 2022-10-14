Share:

Says law enforcement departments will arrest PTI leaders if they created law, order situation during their protest.

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lead­ership had a record of attacking national institutions.

Talking to a private television channel, he said PTI leaders in­cluding Azam Khan Swati had targeted national institutions to defame them. He said PTI chief Imran Khan and other leaders had been facing court cases on different charges, but they had taken bails to avoid punishment.

Replying to a question about PTI’s long march, he said the law enforcement departments would arrest its leaders if they created law and order situation during their so-called protest. No one would be allowed to create chaos, he warned. Rana Sanaullah said the PTI leader­ship while in government had instituted false and fabricated cases against PML-N leaders.

MUSLIM UMMAH NOT TO TOLERATE ANY CONSPIRACY AGAINST KSA: ASHRAFI

Prime Minister’s Special Rep­resentative for Interfaith Har­mony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the Muslim Ummah would not tol­erate any conspiracy aimed at playing havoc with peace, stabil­ity and security of Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Pakistani and Arab Media, Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General of International Tahzeem-e-Har­main Al-Sharifain Council, said that all the conspiracies hatched to weaken the resolve of Saudi Arabia would be foiled as it is the center of Muslim Ummah’s unity and stability. “We know that some forces want to destabilize the re­lations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for a long time but all these forces have always failed in their nefarious designs and will be so in future,” he added.

He said that the visit of Mus­lim World League (MWL) Sec­retary General Dr Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa would further strengthen the rela­tions between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The role of re­ligious scholars, Ulema and Mashaykh associated with the MWL from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was an explicit for the elimination of extremism, ter­rorism and Islamophobia, he said adding that the ‘Declara­tion of Makkah’ and ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ were great efforts of the religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaykh from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said that no force could weaken the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as Pakistan had an independent and sovereign policy in the matter of relations with Saudi Arabia. He said that the policy adopted by Saudi Arabia in the matter of oil had been sup­ported and endorsed by the Gulf Cooperation Council. In this re­gard, there could be a way-out only through dialogue, he added. Ashrafi said the leadership of Saudi Arabia was well-acquaint­ed with its issues and Alhamdu­lillah, it was the strongest coun­try in the Islamic world.