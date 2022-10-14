Share:

SEOUL- Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of two long-range cruise missiles, state media said Thursday, adding that the weapons were equipped to carry tactical nukes and had already been deployed to North Korean army units.

Pyongyang has conducted a blitz of ballistic missile tests recently which it described as tactical nuclear drills that simulated taking out airports and military facilities across South Korea.

Analysts warned the isolated regime had completed preparations for another nuclear test.

The cruise missiles -- which travel at much lower altitudes than ballistic missiles, making them harder to detect and intercept -- travelled 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) over the sea Wednesday before hitting their targets, the Korean Central News Agency said. Kim expressed “great satisfaction” with the tests for improving combat efficiency of the cruise missiles, which KCNA said have already been “deployed at the units of the Korean People’s Army for the operation of tactical nukes.”

Kim said the country’s nuclear combat forces were at “full preparedness for actual war” and said that the tests were another warning to the country’s enemies.

North Korea must “continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces to resolutely deter any crucial military crisis and war crisis,” the report added. “Kim Jong Un stressed that we should focus all efforts on the endless and accelerating development of the national nuclear combat armed forces,” it said. Pyongyang is not technically banned by the UN from testing cruise missiles, but all ballistic missile launches violate sanctions and are typically flagged by Seoul or Tokyo. Neither alerted the Wednesday test.