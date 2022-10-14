Share:

KARACHI - The ‘anti-Karachiites’ remarks made by Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani attracted a strong reaction from opposition parties and civil society, who described his comment as a reflection of the ‘feudal mindset’ of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, compelling the senior member to tender an apology for his uncalled-for comment.

While apologising for his comments, Minister Ghani again insisted that the people of Karachi did not fulfil their own responsibilities but only blamed the government for different problems in the metropolis.

It was on Tuesday when Mr Ghani while addressing members of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry held the people of Karachi responsible for the fast deteriorating city infrastructure, non-existence of civic services and growing crimes in the metropolis.

Mr Ghani claimed that the people of Karachi usually dented the city infrastructure by themselves, attacked civic services and failed to follow the set rules while making ‘hue and cry’ and exaggerating the issues only to create an impression about a worst situation in the city.

The first stern reaction to the comment came from Jamaat-i-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, who condemned the minister’s views and came up with set of questions for Mr Ghani, who’s also Karachi president of the PPP.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-i-Haq, the JI leader called his remarks “anti-Karachiites” and said “he [Mr. Ghani] didn’t utter a single word that’s against the PPP policy”.

He said: “The PPP is an anti-Karachi party and its leaders are truly toeing its policy when they hold people of Karachi responsible for the stressful lives they are living. But I challenge that Mr Saeed Ghani won’t be able to face a single Karachiite if he asks him about the reasons behind delay in K-IV water supply project? Who’s ruling this city and province for last 14 years? And who’s managing funds of trillions of rupees for the city development for the last more than a decade?”