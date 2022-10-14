Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy would be organising the biggest ever 8th multinational naval exercise Aman in February 2023 at Karachi for which navies from 110 countries have been invited. The Pakistan Navy (PN) has successfully hosted seven Aman exercises in Karachi attended by foreign navies from around the world over the past 18 years. “Highlight of Aman-23 is its concurrent conduct with maiden Pakistan international Maritime Expo and conference planned from 10th to 12th February 2022,” an official of the organising team of this global event told The Nation. The official said Aman-23 would be divided into harbour and sea phases. In harbour phase, maritime counter terrorism demos would be performed by Pakistan Navy Special Services Group (SSG) troops and Pakistan international maritime expo and conference would be key events; while under sea phase, PN would perform rocket depth charge firing, surface firing on killer tomato, which are most liked and popular events.