Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan abstained from voting on the draft resolution on Russia Ukraine issue at the 11th Emergency Session in the General Assembly.

In his explanation Permanent Rep­resentative of Pakistan to the UN Am­bassador Munir Akram said that Pa­kistan fully supports the resolution’s call for respect for the principle of the sovereignty and territorial integ­rity of states. He said states cannot be torn apart by the use of force and these principles must be consistently and universally respected. He said under internation­al law, the right of self-deter­mination applies to peoples who are under foreign or co­lonial domination, and those who have not yet exercised the right to self-determina­tion, as in the case of Jammu and Kashmir. He said Paki­stan looks forward to seeing similar concern and condem­nation about the attempts by India to formalise its ille­gal annexation of the inter­nationally recognized disput­ed territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir in complete violation of international law and rele­vant resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir. The Perma­nent Representative said that the exercise of the right to self-determination should be conducted in an environment free of military occupation and under impartial auspices, preferably under the super­vision of the United Nations. He said, Pakistan, therefore, endorses the basic principle reflected in the draft resolu­tion that referenda conduct­ed for peoples and regions which are part of a sovereign State and in an environment which is not free and not un­der impartial auspices, are ul­tra vires and legally unaccept­able. He said, unfortunately, the draft resolution contains several provisions which go beyond declaring the referen­da null and void and includes provisions which my delega­tion is unable to endorse. Mu­nir Akram said that Pakistan abstained because the res­olution recalls several reso­lutions on all of which Paki­stan abstained. He said that the co-sponsors of the draft resolution have not accept­ed proposals for an immedi­ate peaceful resolution of the conflict. He said that irrespec­tive of the origin of the con­flict Pakistan calls immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of a peaceful dialogue to resolve the caus­es of the conflict and restore peace and security in Ukraine