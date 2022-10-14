Share:

ISLAMABAD-A ministerial meeting of G-24 held in Washington DC recognised that Pakistan is disproportionately bearing heavy losses from extreme climate related events in the form of devastating monsoon floods.

The meeting has noted that multiple compounding crises have severely darkened the global economic outlook and development prospects. Global growth is slowing, and poverty, hunger, water scarcity, cost of living pressures and food and energy insecurity have increased alarmingly, deepening the existing challenges in the global economy as well as exacerbating fragilities in Fragile and Conflict Affected States (FCS).

“The recent devastating monsoon floods in Pakistan and hurricanes in several countries. We commend the country platform initiatives made by some member countries to facilitate climate finance, which could be replicated in other countries,” said a communique issued after G-24 ministers and governors meeting. Pakistani delegate Dr Saeed Ahmed, Senior Advisor IMF representing Pakistan at the IMF Executive Board has succeeded in getting recognition of devastating floods in Pakistan in the communique at the prestigious forum of G-24 ministers and governors in its meeting despite strong objection by India to mention Pakistan’s floods in the G24 communique.

Dr Saeed explained to the forum the intensity of the catastrophe, economic damages and suffering of a large part of Pakistan’s population. Indian stiff opposition to recognise it was thwarted by successful economic diplomacy of Pakistan’s representative. Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco and other countries supported Pakistani statement in the communique and the G24 Forum rejected India’s opposition.

“We look forward to the successful outcomes of United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Climate change and biodiversity loss are two major and interlinked global challenges. We also look forward to ambitious and pragmatic outcomes of COP15,” G24 communique said.

Climate and sustainable finance, however, fall far short of addressing historical responsibility and what will be needed by developing countries to meet climate and development goals. Developing country policymakers already face major fiscal constraints to invest in a better recovery and meet the SDGs. It is time for developed countries to fulfill the pledges they made on climate finance. They should urgently deliver the annual $100 billion climate financing commitment they pledged to support developing countries, and significantly increase this target in the years ahead under a new collective quantified goal for climate finance. “We, therefore, call on COP27 to aim for an ambitious and accelerated climate agenda and an implementation plan to bridge financing gaps.”

It noted that financial conditions are worsening. Policymakers, especially in advanced economies, have moved to curb higher than expected inflation by tightening monetary policy with sharp and repeated increases in interest rates, which have led to currency depreciations and large capital outflows in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs).

“Strong and coordinated multilateral support to tackle the food and energy crises is urgently required” the G24 communique said.

It has welcomed the timely implementation of the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), which channel the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to support countries’ efforts, especially low-income and vulnerable middle-income countries, to build resilience to external shocks and ensure sustainable growth, contributing to their longer-term balance of payments stability. “We also call for strengthening the lending capacity of the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), including from channeled SDRs and contributions to its subsidy resources. Pledges should at least meet the global ambition to voluntarily on-lend $100 billion of unused SDRs to developing countries in need of liquidity support. We encourage exploring other viable mechanisms to voluntarily channel SDRs, including through Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs).”