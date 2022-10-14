Share:

The war has developed not necessarily

to Japan’s advantage.

–Hirohito

Hirohito was the emperor of Japan from 1926, until his death in 1989. He took over the country at a time of rising democratic sentiment, but his vountry soon turned towards ultra-nationalism and militarism. During World War II, Japan attacked nearly all of its Asian neighbors and alkied itself with Nazi Germany. They, then launched a surprise attack on yhe US naval base at Pearl Harbor. Though Hirohito later portrayed himself as a virtually powerless constitutional monarch, many scholars have come to the conclusion that he played an active tole on the war effort. After Japan’s surrender in 1945, he became a figurehead with no political power.