LAHORE - Director General PDMA Faisal Fareed on Thursday said that following the instructions of the Punjab government, the PDMA was taking all out mea­sures for effective management of evolving situa­tion after floods, dengue, corona and smog. A semi­nar was organized at the Department of Social and Cultural Studies, Punjab University on the occasion of International Day of Natural Disaster Prevention and Timely Awareness. The DG said the PDMA was using all resources to rehabilitate the flood victims, however every sector had to come forward to reha­bilitate them. Extraordinary steps were taken for timely relief and immediate rehabilitation of flood victims as they along with animals were rescued in time and moved to safe places, he added. He said provision of all the necessities of life including food and medical treatment to the flood victims was un­derway. He said steps were being taken to reduce the losses due to natural calamities through timely measures and PDMA was raising awareness among the public to protect against natural calamities. He said that state of the art district emergency opera­tion centers had been established in 36 districts of Punjab including the provincial control room to provide timely awareness to the citizens and deal with emergency situations.