LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday to review progress on provincial ADP as well as financial matters.
The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, chief secretary, secretary finance, secretary P&D, secretary C&W and other officials.
The chief minister directed to achieve the target fixed for increasing provincial resources and added that solid steps should be taken in this regard so that people could be provided more and more facilities through revenue generation. The CM also sought a comprehensive plan for reforms in Punjab pension fund and directed that best utilization of Punjab pension fund should be ensured for payment of pensions. “The concerned officials should provide a comprehensive plan next week”, he added and directed to review the issuance of Punjab bonds.
A committee was constituted to formulate recommendations with regard to issuance of Punjab bonds and this committee would present its proposals for the same. The CM directed that ADP funded projects should be completed in time as it would ensure correct utilization of resources while enabling the people to benefit from the development schemes. He further directed that public welfare projects should be completed without delay and the pace of work be accelerated on development and welfare oriented schemes. Similarly, he added that water supply schemes along with health and education projects should also be completed on a priority basis.
He said the Punjab government believed in delivery of services and achievement of targets within timeline was the responsibility of concerned departments. “For this, timely utilization of development resources was essential”, he added. The CM asked the departments to ensure timely and correct utilization of released funds along with promotion of increase in growth and investment through the private sector. “A target of balanced regional growth should be ensured through development strategy”, he said. The CM was also briefed about financial matters and the annual development programme.
CM GRIEVED OVER LOSS OF LIVES
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to a fire in a passenger coach near Nooriabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. The CM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and added that all the sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families.