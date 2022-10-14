Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office on Thurs­day to review progress on provincial ADP as well as financial matters.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, chief secretary, secretary finance, secretary P&D, secre­tary C&W and other officials.

The chief minister directed to achieve the target fixed for increasing provin­cial resources and added that solid steps should be taken in this regard so that people could be provided more and more facilities through revenue genera­tion. The CM also sought a comprehen­sive plan for reforms in Punjab pension fund and directed that best utilization of Punjab pension fund should be ensured for payment of pensions. “The concerned officials should provide a comprehensive plan next week”, he added and directed to review the issuance of Punjab bonds.

A committee was constituted to formu­late recommendations with regard to is­suance of Punjab bonds and this commit­tee would present its proposals for the same. The CM directed that ADP funded projects should be completed in time as it would ensure correct utilization of resources while enabling the people to benefit from the development schemes. He further directed that public welfare projects should be completed without delay and the pace of work be accelerat­ed on development and welfare oriented schemes. Similarly, he added that water supply schemes along with health and education projects should also be com­pleted on a priority basis.

He said the Punjab government be­lieved in delivery of services and achievement of targets within timeline was the responsibility of concerned departments. “For this, timely utiliza­tion of development resources was es­sential”, he added. The CM asked the departments to ensure timely and cor­rect utilization of released funds along with promotion of increase in growth and investment through the private sector. “A target of balanced regional growth should be ensured through de­velopment strategy”, he said. The CM was also briefed about financial mat­ters and the annual development pro­gramme.

CM GRIEVED OVER LOSS OF LIVES

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sor­row and grief over the loss of human lives due to a fire in a passenger coach near Nooriabad and extended sympa­thies to the bereaved families. The CM prayed for the speedy recovery of the in­jured and added that all the sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families.