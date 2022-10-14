Share:

MANILA-The Philippines reported 2,883 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,975,884.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 25,293, while 40 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 63,403. Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 1,188 new cases. Guido David, a professor at the University of the Philippines and OCTA Research fellow, said the coronavirus positivity rate in Metro Manila and other select provinces decreased, while the infection rate in at least seven areas across the country remained “very high.” The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan 15.