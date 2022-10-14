Share:

Shehbaz Sharif addresses CICA Summit n Says India today is a threat to minorities, neighbours, region n Meets Mahmoud Abbas in Astana n Pakistan needs immediate help to rehabilitate 33m climate-hit people.

KAZAKHSTAN - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Thursday said Pakistan needs immediate help to rehabilitate its thirty three million climate refugees affected by the recent devastating rains and floods.

Addressing the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Mea­sures in Asia in Astana, Kazakh­stan on Thursday, he said Paki­stan is living through a colossal climate induced climate. He said unprecedented rains and flood­ing that have submerged one third of Pakistan are without any doubt the consequence of glob­al warming and climate change.

He said according to initial es­timates, the calamity has caused a loss to the tune of over thirty billion dollars.

The prime minister said the gov­ernment has marshalled all the re­sources at its disposal for the res­cue, relief and rehabilitation.

Shehbaz Sharif said though Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of glob­al carbon emissions yet we are amongst the ten top countries most severely impacted by cli­mate change.

Expressing his gratitude to the countries for extending sup­port to flood affected people, the prime minister said Paki­stan looks forward to their con­tinued support as the country transitions to the more daunt­ing phase of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

He said Pakistan is determined to emerge stronger from these floods in a short period of time.

The prime minister said Paki­stan’s location offers a natural bridge to regional economies. He said China Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor has transformed the economic and connectivity land­scape of the region.

He invited the members to take the advantage of the oppor­tunity of trade, business and in­vestment in Pakistan. Highlight­ing the impacts of conflict in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has borne the most serious con­sequence of the conflict in Af­ghanistan. He said Pakistan faced eighty thousand causalities and economic loses of over 150 bil­lion dollars in the fight against terrorism. He said Pakistan with the help of great sacrifices curbed the menace of terrorism and ex­tremism. He said Pakistan contin­ues to host four million refugees.

Shehbaz Sharif said a peace­ful, stable, united and prosper­ous Afghanistan is in the best in­terest of Pakistan, entire region and the world. He called upon the world to support the people of Afghanistan in their quest for sustainable peace, stability and development. The prime min­ister said Pakistan first priority is to revive rapid and equitable economic growth. He said sta­bility in the region is imperative to achieve the goal of econom­ic growth. He said Pakistan de­sires peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India. However, until India brings its atrocities in Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir to a grinding halt a just and lasting peace remains elusive.

He said India has defied the will of United Nations for seven decades. He said for seven de­cades India has used repression to silence the voice of Kashmiris demanding their rights.

Shehbaz Sharif urged the members to recognise the bru­tal nature of Indian policy in Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir. He said India brandishes the democracy in occupied valley not through the ballot but through its bullet. He said India today is a threat to mi­norities, neighbours, and region and to itself. He said Pakistan is yet willing to engage with India for the sake of peace, prosperi­ty and progress in the region as we cannot afford poverty and unemployment on both sides of the border. He said onus re­mains on India to take neces­sary steps for meaningful and result oriented engagement.

“I want to leave behind a lega­cy of peace and progress for the prosperity of the coming gener­ations of our region.” PM Sheh­baz Sharif offers his willingness to ‘conditionally engage with In­dia’ for regional prosperity.

The Prime Minister also called for finding political solutions to the conflict in the Middle East and elsewhere in Asia. He said a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question is essential for comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s com­mitment to the CICA process and the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Pres­ident of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the 6th CICA Summit in Asta­na, Kazakhstan. Matters pertain­ing to promotion of bilateral co­operation and mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

‘PAKISTAN, TAJIKISTAN TO STRENGTHEN ECONOMIC TIES’

Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to strengthen econom­ic cooperation in trade, ener­gy and connectivity. The under­standing was reached during meeting between Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Astana on Thursday, on the sidelines of 6th Summit of the Conference on In­teraction and Confidence Build­ing Measures in Asia (CICA).

The two leaders also agreed on early completion of CASA-1000 project, which would be a harbinger of future energy cor­ridors with Central Asia.

Both leaders agreed on fur­ther increasing high-level con­tacts, inter-parliamentary ties and technical level meetings to promote substantive coopera­tion. Discussing the regional and global issues of mutual in­terest, they agreed to work to­gether to strengthen peace, sta­bility and security in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if updated the Tajik President on the rehabilitation work being un­dertaken by Pakistan in the flood affected areas of the country. He called for joint efforts to cope with the increasing danger of climate change induced natural disas­ters. The Tajik President assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Tajikistan’s continuous support in this regard, including dispatch of an additional convoy of trucks carrying essential flood relief items. Recalling his meeting with the Tajik President on the side­lines of SCO Summit at Samar­kand, last month, Shehbaz Shar­if expressed satisfaction over the steadily increasing bilateral en­gagement in diverse areas.

The Prime Minister stressed on enhancing connectivity via road transport and air links and reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to provide access to Tajikistan to Gwadar and Karachi ports.

PM REITERATES PAKISTAN’S STANCE ON PALESTINE ISSUE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s stance to continue raising its voice for the cause of Palestinian people till the culmination of their just struggle for freedom.

He was talking to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas in Astana on Thursday, on the sidelines of 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The two leaders had an emo­tional interaction that was re­flective of the fraternal bond be­tween the two countries.

Warmly embracing each oth­er, they exchanged cordial feelings for their respective countries and mentioned the support the two countries have been extending to each other in different contexts. The Prime Minister said Palestine is in our hearts and is part of our faith. As Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Pal­estinian President for his coun­try’s relief assistance to Paki­stan’s flood affected people, the Palestinian President respond­ed that his country couldn’t do enough for Pakistanis who are their brothers and sisters