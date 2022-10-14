Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have booked a gang of thieves involved in stealing crude oil worth millions of rupees from the pipelines of Pakistan Oil Field Limited (POL) in Dhamial area, informed sources on Thursday.

Also, police have arrested a gang member identified as Shafique Khan. The case against gang involved in crude oil theft was registered with Police Station Dhamial on complaint of Security Officer POL Hamood Ur Rehman under sections 379/427/285 and 286 of PPC, they said. Police have also launched a manhunt to arrest the fleeing members of gang involved in stealing refined oil, said a police spokesman.

According to sources, Hamood Ur Rehman, a security officer of POL, lodged a complaint with Police Station Dhamial stating that POL used to supply crude or refined oil from Khor to Attock Refinery Rawalpindi through pipelines. He added it was being noticed that pipeline has been used to steal oil for many months, resulting in the theft of hundreds of barrels of oil. Subsequently, the employees of POL, he said, has started chasing a vehicle bearing registration number GLTD-891 on suspecious and it was revealed that the owner of vehicle was filling crude oil in water tank by cutting pipeline in Peelu Village for selling it in the market. He said that the gang had made it storage in a plot in Dhamial area. He told police that POL team saw five men stealing oil from pipeline who managed to flee from the scene.

However, the POL team caught a theif identified as Shafique Khan on the spot. The theif had been handed over to police. The applicant told police the gang had stolen 7400 barrel crude oil worth Rs 1,51,640,800 so far from the supply line.

He urged police to register case against the thieves.

Police filed a case and began investigation.

Meanwhile, the police investigators had obtained physical remand of detained accused Shafique Khan from a court of law for further investigation.