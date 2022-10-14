Share:

Kandhkot Three years old Zawaar Ali shah was rescued and reunited with his family on Thursday. He. was kidnapped a few days ago from the limits of police A-section Kandhkot. According to press release issued by Kashmore district police, a minor boy Zawaar Ali shah son of Murad Ali shah was abducted from his area Daya Mohallah on october 7 when he stood near his house. Police said that Kashmore police Chief Zubair Nazeer Ahmed sheikh constituted a special team lead by Deputy superintendent of police Yaar Mohammad Rind and Inspector Gul Mohammad Mahar and conducted raids in various parts of the city. It is stated that today on secret based information police cordoned of the area of Bello Dhoro near Raslardar police station and raided a hideout where the child was kept. Police safely recovered the abductee from the clutches of kidnappers. When approached to Senior Superintendent of police Kashmore Zubair Nazeer Ahmed sheikh While he was expressing his joys said that this was the tireless efforts of their team which was succeeded in rescuing a minor kid. On query he replied that during exchange firing between police and kidnappers they were managed to flee from the scene while leaving the abductee. It is worthy to be mentioned here that with tightening security and raids the law and order situation in the district Improved manifold and people are heading towards the city without any fear and the business is booming with passage of the time.