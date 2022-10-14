Share:

Like other parts of the country, power supply had been fully restored on Thursday night in Karachi too.

As per the official sources, power supply had been restored in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Hadid and Shah Latif Town.

Similarly, power supply had been restored in Defence, Clifton, Lyari, Kharadar, Methadar, Gard, Old City area and Saddr.

Likewise, power supply had been restored in Baldia Town, Etihad Town, Orangi Town, Nazimabad and North Karachi.

It is to be noted here that the electricity supply had been suspended at 9:30am yesterday due to a power breakdown in the city.

“Power supply has been fully restored in the city,” the K-Electric spokesperson said.

“Scheduled loadshedding will continue as per June 30 announcement. Electricity supply has returned to normalcy in most parts of Karachi city,” he added.

“According to the Ministry of Energy, several cities across Pakistan had been hit by the power breakdown due to a fault in the National Transmission Network,” he stated.

“The generation, transmission and distribution network of the K-Electric is safe and operational. The system is stable, but there is still a shortage of electricity supply at the national level,” he declared.

“The situation is being reviewed and temporary load management can be carried out to deal with the emergency situation. The power consumers can contact K-Electric for more information and guidance through 118 call centre, social media channels, KE Live app, or SMS to 8119,” he concluded.