HYDERABAD-The electric supply to all the 13 districts powered by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) which was suspended on Thursday morning began to restore in the afternoon, according to the company’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar.

However, many parts of Hyderabad remained without electricity till the filing of this report because HESCO staggered the restoration of the electric supply.

The spokesman told that the supply was restored from the national grid almost 6 hours after the suspension which started at 9:32am. He said the HESCO’s CEO Muhammad Khan Sohu had directed the officers to ensure that the safety rules were followed in the restoration of the power supply.

According to the spokesman, a low frequency problem in the national grid cut off the electric supply to HESCO and 3 other companies.

Previously, major cities of Sindh including Karachi are experiencing a breakdown of electricity on Thursday.

As per the official sources, six units were tripped due to a technical glitch in Guddu Thermal Power Station. These six units had been generating 832 megawatts of electricity, and due to their tripping, electricity production has been reduced to zero. Moreover, power supply to Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab from Guddu Thermal Power Station has been suspended.

“Reports of interruption in power supply have been received in Karachi and other cities of the country,” the K-Electric spokesperson said.

“The cause behind the power suspension is being investigated. Teams are active for restoring the power supply,” he added.