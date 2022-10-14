Share:

Rawalpindi-In an unprecedented move, the Punjab government has transferred Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Abdul Rauf Mahar just after four days of his appointment in the office, informed sources on Thursday.

Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali, a BPS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner Rawalpindi. Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali was earlier serving as DC Narowal.

According to a notification, issued by Chief Secretary Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Abdul Rauf Mahar has been transferred and posted as Chief of Section, Planning and Development Board, Punjab Lahore.

The notification reads as, “Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Commissioner Narowal, is hereby transferred with immediate effect as Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi in his own pay and scale.”

The newly appointed DC Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali assumed his charge following orders of Chief Secretary Punjab.

Meanwhile, newly appointed SP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf also assumed his charge.