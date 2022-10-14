Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman who is also the Chancellor of universities in the public sector, presided over a meeting at Governor House Lahore regarding the issue of payment of fees of Baloch students studying in different uni­versities of the Punjab. Federal Minister for Edu­cation ,Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hasan Baloch (via video link), Fed­eral Secretary Education ,Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Senator Yaqoob Nasir, Senator Humayun Kurd, Senator Lashkari Raisani, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr. Athar Mehboob were present. Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that in 2013, during the tenure of Muslim League (N), Baloch students studying in various universities of Punjab were given fully funded scholarships under the educational package. He added that the number of Baloch students enrolled in Ph.D and Mphil programmes had almost doubled at that time. However, recently the Baloch students were protesting due to the stoppage of payment of 50 per cent of fees by the Punjab government. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took notice of this and directed the concerned authori­ties to resolve the issue immediately. The Punjab governor said that students were our asset and they should be in educational institutions instead of protest­ing on the streets. The meeting chaired by the Governor Punjab decided that the problems of fees and accommodation in hos­tels of Baloch students studying in universities of Punjab will be solved immediately.

In this regard, the Federal Ministry of Education will provide funds for the payment of students fees, and allotments will be made to the students in the hostels without any discrimination according to the merit and policy.

Governor Punjab said that he will soon meet the delegation of Baloch students as well.